A girl aged 12 years was found dead at a resthouse in Thyolo district last night.

Thyolo deputy Police station spokesperson Sergeant Rabecca Kashoti said the body of the minor was found in a room at around 8 o’clock in the evening yesterday.

Kashoti has identified the child as Mwayi Phiri of Magombo Village, T/A Nchiramwera in the district.

Currently, the deceased body is being kept at the hospital for postmortem pending investigations.

This morning, people from her village stormed Thyolo Police Station to demand an explanation over her death.

In a related incident, Limbe Police said yesterday that a man in his 30s was found at Makande Estate, Thunga in Thyolo on July 21 2023.

The man was found hanging from a tree by some people cutting grass and was reported to Bvumbwe Police.

Postmortem examination conducted at Thyolo District Hospital determined that the cause of death was suffocation resulting from strangulation.