Former Nyasa Big Bullets player Kumbukani Lungu has died in South Africa.

His elder brother, Mabvuto Lungu, has confirmed the death of Kumbukani but said other details will be known later.

Reports indicate that Kumbukani Lungu went missing on July 10, 2023 before being found dead.

It is suspected that he was killed by thugs.

Lungu played for Bullets Youth alongside players like Peter Mponda before being promoted to the senior side.