Ekhaya Farms Foods on Monday opened a fresh food and groceries outlet in Zomba.

Ekhaya Farms Foods and Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer, Annabel Mpinganjira, said people in Zomba should expect affordable items like beef, groceries and bread upon the coming of the shop in the city.

Mpinganjira made the assurance at the opening of the new shop opposite District Commissioner’s Office.

She therefore called on Zomba City residents and other people from surrounding areas to welcome the shop saying the shop is owned by Malawians and has also created jobs for many.

“We’re now happy because we’ve fulfilled our dream of becoming a competitor and we urge people in Zomba to welcome us and continue to buy from us,” Mpinganjira said, while promising to meet customers’ satisfaction by offering the best commodities at good prices.

One of the people that flocked to the newly opened shop, Cecilia Mkumba, said she was happy that Ekhaya Farms Foods shop has now come to Zomba.

She expressed hope that the shop will continue selling quality meat and cooked food in the same way as other Ekhaya Farms Food outlets do in other towns.

Mkumba anticipated that the newly opened shop will create a fair trading competition with shops in Zomba saying customers will have wider choice to shop.

Earlier this year Ekhaya Farms Food opened a shop at Mangochi boma.