One of Malawi’s local hip-hop artists, Abdurashid Maloko commonly known as Guntolah, has through his latest release ‘Ukanandidziwa kale’ advised people to stop taking risks of falling in love before knowing their partner.

The Blantyre based who came into limelight way back with hits like ‘Zanga Ubweza’ and ‘Asazakunamize’, released ‘Ukanandidziwa kaye’ last week which is a set of advices to people intending to fall in love.

In the hit which is enjoying massive airplays, Guntolah wonders why some people rush to fall in love with people they have just met for few days.

“Tangokumana dzulo mu Limbe, ati wandikonda kale/Tangocheza two days, ati wandikonda kale/Sakudziwa kuti ndine chitsiru, ase ukunandidziwa kaye/Angoyesa wapeza chidhiru, ase ukanandidziwa kale/Ngati wakonda wakonda wakonda chitsiru ase, ukanandidziwa kaye,” goes chorus of Guntolah’s Ukanandidziwa kale.

Guntolah tells people who are planning to fall in love, to go beyond one’s looks saying some people are beautiful but have bad character a thing he said can be avoided by taking some time to deeply know the one a person plans to fall in love with.

“Usafele ma looks, aaa koma ukanandidziwa kaye/Usafele swaga, aaa koma ukandidziwa kaye/Ma poster pa IG, iwe ukandidziwa kaye/Usafele HD, iwe ukandidziwa kaye/Ma poster apa tiktok,” says Guntolah in part of the first verse of the hit.

In an interview with Malawi24, Guntolah said the reasoning behind the song is based on the fact that more people have fallen in trouble for failing to take some time to know about people they want to fall in love with.

He has since promised his fans more mature hits going forward.

“Overall, the song is encouraging people to give it time before going into a serious relationship. To my fans, let them expect nothing but more beautiful pieces,” said Guntolah.