Thousands of qualified primary school teachers are at Ntcheu Secondary School for walk-in interviews where they are competing for 60 positions.

Reports indicate that there are over 3000 candidates for the interviews from which the council want to employ 60 new teachers.

Teachers attending the interviews are those under IPTE 13, 14 and 15.

Government through the Ministry of Education want to recruit 2,200 teachers and councils are the ones conducting the recruitment.

Speaking to the local media, one of the teachers Yankho Mathias said the number of people attending the interview in Ntcheu would have been reduced if all councils across the country conducted interviews on the same day.

Mathias said if the interviews in all councils were being conducted on the same day, candidates would have gone to councils near them and not converge at the same council.

Unemployment levels are currently at high levels in Malawi and the Government said earlier this month that 91 percent of the about 20 million people in the country are not employed.