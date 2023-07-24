Moyale Barracks coach Nicholas Mhango has called Silver Strikers coach Pieter de Jongh ‘stupid’ for complaining about the condition of the pitch Mzuzu Stadium

The Central Bankers were eliminated from the FDH Bank Cup following their 10-9 post-match penalty loss to the Kaning’ina Soldiers after the regulation time ended 1-1.

In his post-match interviews, De Jongh said: “The stadium is in poor condition, we can’t play our football, so we failed to find goals today,” he told reporters.

But responding to De Jongh’s remarks, Mhango called him stupid for demeaning what he called Malawian infrastructures.

“They are stupid when they say this pitch is bad. It is the pitch for all Malawians. It is the stupidity of the highest order. Tell whosoever that they are stupid,” he responded.

This was the second time for the Dutch coach to complain about the facility, having played at the same venue when his charges hammered Ekwendeni Hammers 3-1.

Super League of Malawi is yet to react to Mhango’s sentiments.

In a related development, De Jongh, for the second time running, blasted the media for asking ‘stupid’ questions.

When asked as why he attributed the loss to the condition of the pitch when his side had earlier lost to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium, a facility that uses an artificial turf, the Bankers coach told the reporters to stop asking stupid questions.

“Don’t ask me stupid questions. These are stupid questions,” he shouted.

Sulom is also yet to summon the Dutch tactician over these remarks.