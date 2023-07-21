Entertainment services provider Multichoice Malawi which has introduced a sixth subscription package, GOtv Supa+, says the firm is always more considerate to customers when adjusting prices.

This is according to MultiChoice Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager Zena Makunje who was speaking on Thursday 20th July, 2023 during their press briefing about their newly introduced GOtv Supa+ package.

Makunje told reporters that GOtv Sup a+ which will be available from 1st August this year, will offer viewers unmatched sports and entertainment options with an access to over 70 exceptional channels at K33,000 per monthly in subscription.

This is coming when the entertainment firm has recently announced price adjustment for all GOtv packages effective from 1st August 2023 where Gotv Lite customers will be paying K2,900 from K2,400.

On the other hand, GOtv Value customers will be paying K6,900 from K5,800 while GOtv Plus customers will be paying K12,500 from K10,500, whereas GOtv Max is now at K18,900 from K15,800 Gotv Supa is now at k23,900 from K19,900.

However, the Corporate Affairs Manager described the K33,000 subscription fee for GOtv Supa+ and all these adjustments as fair and affordable saying top of the mind in the company’s pricing structures, is how the prices affects their customers.

Makunje further said the recent adjustments will help Multichoice Malawi to maintain its exceptional workforce and operations amid the economic hardships which has paralysed most businesses.

“When we look at our pricing structure, and when we adjust our prices, top of the mind is how this will affect our customers. Unfortunately, similar to most businesses, we have to respond to the current trends and economic pressures that we all experience as operators.

“Normally, our price adjustments are in response to that and what we consider is to make them as low as possible to ensure that we can maintain operations, maintain our workforce and make sure that we are able to continue to deliver value, content and so much more to both our GOtv and DStv customers,” said Makunje.

On the newly introduced GOtv Supa+ package, Makunje said this is the Home of Entertainment, offering a gateway to a personal, special, and unforgettable television experience.

She said with the new football season around the corner, GOtv Supa+ will enable subscribers to enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action on dedicated channels, SS Select 3 and SS English Premier League.

Makunje added that GOtv Supa+ stretches beyond sports as it offers the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood, entertaining stories on channels like Universal TV, Studio Universal, and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming.