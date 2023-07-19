The Ministry of Education says a total of 8,552 students have been selected to six public universities in the country after 19,550 applications were submitted.

Secretary for the Ministry of Education Chikondano Mussa said this in a statement yesterday.

The selected 8,552 students — 5,106 males and 3,446 females — represents 46.3 percent of applicants.

Malawi has six public universities which include Kamuzu University of Health Sciences which has received 742 new students.

Other universities are LIlongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (1,945), Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (1,779), Malawi University of Science and Technology (610), Mzuzu University (1,386) and University of Malawi (2,090).

“The figure 8,552 is the highest number of students selected to public universities in the history of harmonised public universities selection. The final figure for 2023 selection will be higher when special needs students and students selected through other modes are added,” the statement says.

Special needs students are automatically admitted to public universities as long as they meet minimum requirements of six credits including English. Their selection process also involves medical examination.

Universities in Malawi also recruit students through Open Distance eLearning, Economic Fee Paying and Mature Entry Modes.

You can view and download the full list below