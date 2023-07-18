

Village Headman (VH) Chikonkha, real name Gidala Darlion, 80, has committed suicide after taking fumigating tablets.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Alice Sitima has confirmed the incident.

Sitima said Chikonkha took his own life on Monday at Chankhungu in district.

She added that the traditional leader was staying alone after he lost his wife, sometime back.

“According to his nephew, 20-year old Levison Kaikeni, Darlion had been telling him that he wanted to die but never disclosed the reason behind the decision.

“On this material day, Darlion’s nephew saw him vomiting, such that when he got closer he found him very weak,” she explained.

The nephew later informed other people who rushed to the house and whilst there, they noticed a smell of fumigating tablets around the place.

Darlion was later taken to Chankhungu Health Centre where he was referred to Dowa district hospital for further treatment but died upon arrival.

The matter was reported to Police where scene was visited accompanied by medical personnel.

Postmortem conducted showed that he died due to anaphylactic shock secondary to organophosphate poison.

Darlion hailed from Chikonkha Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula, in Dowa district.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising people to refrain from taking their own lives rather should seek counseling from relevant authorities to avoid similar deaths.