M’madi Hara, 52, has been arrested in Mangochi for allegedly being found in possession of a pistol without valid documents.

Mangochi police station spokesperson, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, said detectives were tipped by community members that Hara had in possession of the pistol at his house at Makunganya village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda.

Tepani Daudi said following the tip, a team of detectives raided his house and found the said weapon, but without ammunition.

“The suspect has confessed that the pistol was brought from South Africa by his nephew who is not in the country at the moment and we are still investigating the matter in order to find the ammunition for the weapon,” said Tepani Daudi.

Hara is expected to appear in court to answer the charge of being found with firearms without licence.