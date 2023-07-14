Well-wishers have been asked to continue rendering their support to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Malawi as many of them are said to be struggling to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

This was disclosed when the Community of Sant’Egidio, an independent lay Christian movement of the Catholic Church donated to over survivors.

Bruce Tambwali who is Sant’Egidio Coordinator for Mulanje district, said among the beneficiaries who were from the areas of Senior Chief Mabuka and Njema in the district, included the elderly and disabled who received maize flour, sugar, beans, salt, soap just to mention a few.

Tambwali said the donation is in response to the natural disaster which hit the district and the southern region at large, killing over 500 people and leaving thousands of households destitute.

The Coordinator said upon seeing how the occurrence affected people in the district, the organisation was compelled to intervene so as to minimize challenges faced by victims from the areas of Senior Chief Mabuka and Njema.

“As Sant’Egidio, we believe in gospel and in addition to that we also take care of vulnerable people, hence our coming here to give these assorted items to our friends who were hit by Cyclone Freddy earlier this year,” said Tambwali.

Tambwali then called on all well-wishers to continue supporting those who were affected by Cyclone yclone Freddy claiming there are a lot of challenges being faced including food shortages.

One of the beneficiaries, Terezina Julius 87, from Lijanga village, described the donation as timely which she said will assist them as they are still struggling to cope up with the aftermath of the occurrence.

“We thank the Sant’Egidio for this donation, may the good Lord bless them more. I could not eat today because l did not have food but I am so lucky to have received these food items from Sant’Egidio. We say thank you very much,” thanked Julius.

Speaking at the event, Francis Bizeki who represented the district disaster management team from Mulanje District Council, thanked Sant’Egidio for the support and since encouraged well wishers to continue supporting Cyclone Freddy victims in the district.

Bizeki said many people who were affected by the cyclone still need more support claiming most of them are yet to recover their valuable items including food as their gardens were swept away in the process.

Apart from the donation, the community of Sant’Egidio also involved its health experts who gave the survivors some health education on cholera outbreak.