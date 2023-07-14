Minister of Labour Agnes NyaLonje says there is an increase in the number of children aged 15 and below who are used as labourers in the country.

NyaLonje made the remarks during commemoration of the day against child labour organised by Lilongwe district Council which took place at Ching’oma ground in the area of Traditional Authority Chadza in the district.

She said according to 2015 research by National Statistical Office (NSO), over 2 million children below 15 years were involved in child labour in Malawi.

“If we compare 2015 statistics of child labour by NSO which was over 2 million children with the latest one which is currently at 9 million, you will agree with me that many of our children are being used for jobs above their ages,” said Nyalonje.

She, however, said she was impressed with chiefs from Senior Chief Chadza and surrounding communities because they are active in combating child labour related issues through enforcement of child labour bylaws.

She requested all stakeholders to be providing data to her Ministry to appreciate how they are progressing and eliminating child labour.

Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Ingrin Marie Mikelsen said Norway is interested in addressing child labour through provision of financial resources to Malawi.

She advised agricultural sector and the general stakeholders to understand importance of not using children as source of labour.

“Children need to go to school and learn life skills in order to contribute positively to the development of their country in future,”she said.

One of the children , Lydia Chimkusa who has just sat for 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education exams from Chiwiri Primary School said children in the area are to work in farms during classes in order to get money for their families.

She called on government to continue working with different stakeholders to fight child labour with different interventions to protect them so that children complete education without such hindrances.

It was reported during the event that Child labour is on the rise due to the impact of economic challenges households are facing in the country.

Other challenging issues included Modern slavery and trafficking children in person for child labour.

Some of the districts where child labour is taking place are Lilongwe, Kasungu, Mzimba and Mchinji and concerned people working in these districts were also present during this commemoration.

Stakeholders which supported the event included Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education which is implementing the Address Project aiming at addressing decent work deficits and improving access to rights in Tobacco sector.