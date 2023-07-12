The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) says four Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exam candidates whose submitted exam papers got stolen at examination warehouse in Mzimba, will write deferred exams.

A storage room for the 2023 MSCE examinations at Bulala Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba North was broken into one Sunday night, 9 July 2023 where it was reported the burglar(s) tampered with nine (9) envelopes of already written exam papers.

According to MANEB press statement signed by the Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota, the burglars tempered with exam papers including; Agriculture 1, Biology 1, English 1, 2 and 3 Mathematics 1 and 2 Social and Life Skills 1 and 2.

Following the development, MANEB says it will from this Thursday to Sunday administer differed examination to the four candidates whose papers are still missing.

“Scripts for four (4) candidates were stolen. Security has since been enhanced at the storage facility while police are conducting investigations into the matter.

“As a remedial measure, MANEB will administer deferred examinations to the four candidates for the stolen papers. The examinations will be administered from Thursday, 13th July to Sunday, 16 July 2023. A comprehensive timetable for the examinations has been sent to the school,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, MANEB has since assured the general public that the burglars did not tamper with the papers that are yet to be administered.