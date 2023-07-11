Police at Makanjira in Mangochi district are searching Gift Howa on allegation that he killed his 25-year-old wife Mary Baleti.

According to reports, there was a funeral ceremony in Mpamila village on Independence Day, where Mary Baleti was notably absent. Concerned villagers questioned Howa about his wife’s whereabouts, to which he falsely claimed that he had sent her to her home village in Nsanje district.

The villagers grew suspicious considering Baleti’s activeness and requested that he call his wife to confirm her location. However, he pleaded to be allowed to return home first and pack his carpentry tools, citing fears of theft. He promised to return, but instead, he fled the village.

Upon his failure to report back, the villagers reported the matter to Lulanga Police Unit who quickly went to the suspect’s house and found it locked.

They forcibly entered and discovered bloodstains, leading them to uncover the buried body of Mary Baleti in one of the rooms. She had suffered severe cut wounds.

Meanwhile, the couple’s 2-month-old child is missing and feared dead.

The motive behind the murder is currently unknown. However, according to villagers, Howa was very abusive to his wife. Once caught, he will answer charges of murder.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to his arrest.

Howa hails from Mpamila Village, Traditional Authority Lulanga in Mangochi district.