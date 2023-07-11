Reports on social media have gone viral that multi-billionaire Thom Mpinganjira and multimillionaire entrepreneur Triephornia Daza are an item.

Several influential people and commentators have congratulated the couple.

Renowned social commentator and activist Onjezani Kenani tweeted “congratulations” while sharing another congratulatory post allegedly prepared by Goodwill Funeral services.

“We can confirm that Dr Triephonia Bender is now officially married to Dr Thom Mpinganjira and she is Mrs Mpinganjira. Congratulations are in order. It must further be noted that Dr Triephonia Bender has been single following her divorce with Dr Chris Daza.” wrote whistleblower Gerald Kampanikiza.

On Twitter, people congratulated the couple saying “chuma pa chuma chi mzake” (money on money is good).

However, Malawi’s renowned humanitarian and businesswoman Triephornia Bender Daza has downplayed the reports, saying she has not tied the knot with business guru Thom Mpinganjira.

Images of the two and congratulatory messages have flooded social media platforms, specifically Facebook and Twitter. Some of the messages indicate that the wedding will be officiated today at Lilongwe District Council’s office.

“She is tying the knot or getting married to the founder of FDH Bank, the convicted criminal THOM MPINGANJIRA at the DC OFFICE in Lilongwe at 2pm today,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Ife ngati akubanja la Nyerere takulandilani mayi Triephornia Bender ndi manja awiri. We hope and pray that you will help our president build the once mighty nomads into a formidable giant as it ought to be in this region and beyond. Once again congratulations!” wrote a Mighty Mukuru Wanderers fan.

However, Malawi24 reached out to the alleged fiancee, who said the reports are fake.

“If it were true, you would have seen it on my Facebook page,” responded Daza before cutting off the phone call.

Triephornia was once married to politician Chris Daza.