The Malawi National Football Team is through to this year’s Hollywoodbet Cosafa Cup after beating Comoros Island 2-0 to finish top of Group B with 9 points.

This means Patrick Mabedi’s charges have kept three clean sheets from which they have scored four goals, with one goal scored by Zambian defender in the first game, which Malawi won 1-0.

Mabedi made one change to the side that beat Seychelles 2-0 on Sunday, with Patrick Mwaungulu coming in for Robert Saizi.

From the onset, the Flames made their intentions clear as they attacked from all angles in search of the much needed goals.

With Zambia taking an early lead against Seychelles, Malawi needed a goal to ensure the total control of the group as, at this point in time, was open to all teams in the group.

Mwaungulu was untouchable with his pace as he kept Comoros’ defense busy throughout the match.

In the 10th minute, Mwaungulu’s excellent delivery from a corner kick found Christopher Kumwembe, who sent his header over the crossbar for a goalkick.

Malawi had another chance in the 22nd minute when Alick Lungu picked Lanjesi Nkhoma to the left. The winger produced a weaker shot that was well saved by goalkeeper Salimo between the two sticks for the opposition.

The Flames’ pressure finally paid off when Mwaungulu was brought down in the penalty box, resulting in a penalty from which Chawanangwa Kaonga stepped up to slot the ball past Salimo, 1-0.

Moments later, it was 2-0.

Mwaungulu scored from the rebound after Chimwemwe Idana’s shot was saved by Salimo, and the ball landed straight at the winger, who made no mistake by doubling the advantage for Mabedi’s charges.

Malawi kept on pushing and should have had another goal in the 36th minute when Nkhoma delivered a brilliant pass into the box, but Kumwembe was late to arrive as he allowed Abdallah to make a timely clearance for a goal kick.

In the additional minutes, Brighton Munthali was called into action to save a weak shot from Maslane, and that was all for the half.

In the second half, Malawi continued from where they stopped, attacking through their wingers, but Comoros’ defense was more organized this time around.

However, the Flames wasted a glorious opportunity when Idana found Kumwembe to the right, but his shot went wide from the close range.

Kumwembe was taken out in the 58th minute when he was replaced by Gaddie Chirwa.

Malawi nearly conceded in the 63rd minute from a corner kick, which was well dealt with by Munthali.

Idana nearly found the back of the net in the 68th minute when he won the ball closer to the penalty box and with the goalkeeper already beaten in the line of duty, he sent the shot wide in an unbelievable circumstances.

Mwaungulu and Kaonga were replaced by Chifundo Mphasi and Frank Willard in the 73rd minute to try to regain control of the match.

It was now just a matter of killing time, and with qualification to the next round already secured, Malawi kept possession and enjoyed their game until the final whistle.

Mwaungulu was named man of the match.

They will now face Lesotho for a place in the final.