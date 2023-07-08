Two men have been arrested in LIlongwe for breaking into vehicles at car parks and stealing K36 million cash.

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two people suspected to have been behind a series of thefts of millions of cash and other items from motor vehicles in various car-parking places including city malls.

According to the police, Makina, aged 38, and Evance Moffat, 37, have been on the police wanted list of criminals after investigations connected them the crimes.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says the targeted areas include car-parking places such as Nail Tech Tradings, Kamuzu Central Hospital, Sana Mega Stores and Lilongwe City Mall.

He added that they are the suspects who were captured on CCTV in various places where theft from motor vehicles was reported, including the famous Nail Tech Tradings’ theft in Area 5 on June 2, 2023 where they stole cash amounting to K36 million.

They are also suspected to have stolen huge amounts of money and electronics gadgets such as laptops and cellphones after breaking into the vehicles.

Police say a team of detectives from Lilongwe Police Station travelled to Dedza before crossing into Mozambique, Kalomue area, where they arrested the two and recovered K5 million from Mkhoya Makina.