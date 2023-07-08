President Lazarus Chakwera says the three-day visit by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Malawi for will spur economic integration between the two countries.

The President said this at Sanjika Palace on Friday during a press briefing marking the end of Tanzanian President state visit to Malawi.

The Malawi leader said the visit by Tanzania leader has exposed more trade barriers that the two countries have agreed to solve with immediate effect for the benefit of the people in the two countries.

“The Republic of Tanzania has been a friend in need from way back including during Cyclone Freddy, they were the first to support us with services as well as monetary support.

“The Visit by President Samia Suluhu Hassan will help us to succeed more in our economy. As we know most Malawi citizens use Tanzania borders frequently for business matters. We have agreed to sort out barriers relating to business, security, energy, education, cross border crimes among other areas,” said President Chakwera.

He then disclosed that shortly Malawi will introduce Kiswahili in its education syllabus as one way of consolidating and strengthening relationship that exists between the two countries.

Taking her turn, Tanzanian President Hassan said the relationship between Malawi and Tanzania was established by late Kamuzu Banda of Malawi and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania when they were both Presidents in their respective countries.

She said it is important therefore to continue playing strong bilateral role that can sustain the relationship between the two countries.

“I would like to reaffirm Tanzania commitment to enhance cooperation between the two countries. For the past three days we have really discussed important issues and one of it is how we can work to improve trade.

“What is very crucial now is to double efforts that can improve social as well as economic integration. Tanzania is ready to remove barriers in trade, security, tourism, education among other areas,” she said.

The Tanzania leader said she is satisfied with relationship between the two countries saying the challenges that are hampering the growth of relationship in trade or other areas need to be removed immediately.

On introduction of Kiswahili in Malawi education area, Suluhu said her country is ready to give Malawi anything within her power to ensure that the language is being learned without any problem.

Reported by Tikondane Vega