Gift Maguza, a teacher at Finish line private secondary school in Blantyre, has been arrested for taking photos of confidential instructions for Agriculture practical examination and sharing them.

Maguza shared the photos with a teacher of the same school through phone on Tuesday, the day the Agriculture practical examination was administered.

According to Malawi Examinations Board (MANEB) which is administering the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, the teacher flouted examination regulations.

Meanwhile, two teachers namely, James Mbeta and Bright Kandoje, of St. Joseph Catholic Private School in Chiradzulu are on the run for committing a similar offence yesterday for Biology practical examination.

“They shared the photos to an unknown candidate,” MANEB said.

The three teachers will answer the charge of revealing contents of national examinations.