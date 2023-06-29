A 33-year-old woman with disability in the area of Traditional Authority Nyoka in Mchinji has been using a toilet as a bedroom for five years.

The woman has been identified as Juliet Brandson.

Mibawa Television reported that the woman got paralyzed in 2018 and she cannot walk. To move from one place to another, she crawls.

Her relatives created a bedroom for her which has a pit latrine so that she should be able to easily use the toilet.

However, the woman, while acknowledging that she can easily access the toilet, complained that the smell from the toilet hole is unbearable for her.

She added that some people also mock her for sleeping in a toilet

Meanwhile, Mchinji Disabilities Rehabilitation Officer says his office has been asking well-wishers to assist the woman but no one has come forward.