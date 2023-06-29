Renowned gospel musician has disowned information that was posted on his Facebook page indicating that he has taken a break from gospel music.

Earlier this week, people were in shock as the ‘Zoe’ star hinted on taking a break from gospel music through a Facebook post where he said; ” I think I don’t fit to be a gospel musician so until then I will not be active. Thank you!.”

However, the gospel magnet says the information about his break from ministering the Lord through music was not from his own mouth.

In a Thursday press release, the Blantyre based star who was born Shammah Sitola, indicated that his Facebook account was hacked by unknown people.

“We regret to inform you that earlier this week, our Facebook page experienced a brief period of hacking. We would like to assure you that immediate action was taken to regain control of the page and secure it once again. We understand that unauthorized and inappropriate content may have been posted during that time, and we sincerely apologize for any confusion, inconvenience, or distress caused by these posts.

“Please be aware that the posts made by the hackers do not reflect our views, values, or beliefs. We are deeply committed to the security and privacy of our fans, and we are working diligently to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” reads part of the statement.

The ‘No Reverse’ hit maker has expressed gratitude for your unwavering support and has assured fans of dedication to providing them with the best possible experience.