United Transformation Movement (UTM) Presidential aspiring candidate for the upcoming convention, Mathews Mtumbuka, has hailed the Catholic Church for promoting education in the country.

He was speaking at Nankhunda Minor Seminary in the Diocese of Zomba, where the seminary celebrated a centenary.

Mtumbuka said the Catholic Church established secondary schools and primary schools apart from seminaries that perform well in national examinations.

He encouraged Catholic parents to send their children to Nankhunda Seminaries to become priests in the country’s dioceses.

Mtumbuka also appealed to Catholics to support Nankhunda Seminary with finance and other resources, saying the seminary faces a lot of challenges, such as a lack of food, desks, and bedding in the hostels.

“Education is key for a child’s future, so I am thankful to the Catholic church for establishing Nankhunda Seminary. Let me appeal to the Catholics to support the seminary,” he said.

Nankhunda Minor Seminary Rector, Fr. Santos Mpingu also appealed to Catholics to support the senior to meet some of its pressing needs so that it should continue to offer a good education.

Nankhunda Minor Seminary, which is at the foot of Zomba Mountain in Traditional Authority Mlumbe, was established in 1924 by Bishop Louis Auneau.

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala, Bishop Allan Chamgwera, late Archbishop Matias Chimole, late Bishop James Chiona, late Bishop Felix Mkhori and many more are the products of the seminary.