Lawrence Khwisa, known as Lulu, has a distinguished career in music but pays little attention to Malawian awards.

He believes that these awards primarily benefit new artists trying to succeed in the industry rather than established ones like himself, stating that they are more of a “flash in the pan” for rising stars than a solid recognition for seasoned artists.

Lulu explained: “Yes, I have two awards that were awarded to me without my presence, as I was not in the country. Still, awards in Malawi are more advantageous for new artists who are striving to succeed in the music industry.”

He emphasized his lack of need for guidance or exposure, asserting that he doesn’t concern himself with receiving awards.

He further pointed out that awards in other countries offer substantial benefits compared to those in Malawi, where winners typically receive only a trophy without any real advantages.

Prominent artists like Skeffa Chimoto and Nepman have also experienced limited recognition, raising questions about the effectiveness of Malawian awards for established artists.

Nepman, who won the Best Secular Artist award from the Nyasa Awards in 2018, echoed similar sentiments, describing Malawian awards as biased and unbeneficial.

Lulu noted that personal achievements, such as constructing a quality home or acquiring a luxurious vehicle, serve as more meaningful rewards for him than accolades from others.

He further highlighted the business aspect of awards, stating: “I understand that my nominations for various awards in the country mean people know me, but it’s mainly a business strategy. They host events where attendees pay to participate, which benefits them financially.”

Additionally, he expressed his commitment to social responsibility, mentioning that many bands cover his songs without obtaining legal consent, but he appreciates the financial assistance this brings to some individuals.

In conclusion, Lulu remains unfazed by the presence of newer artists who may appear to outshine him each year, confident in his continued prominence in the music industry.