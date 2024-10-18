The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has proudly announced the restoration of its official Facebook page after a brief disruption.

In a message shared on their newly reclaimed platform, the party expressed gratitude to all Malawians and the organizations that played a role in helping them regain control of the page.

“We are happy to share that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Facebook page is now back in our control! Thank you for your patience and support while we worked to fix it,” the statement began, reflecting the relief and joy within the party’s leadership and online management team.

The DPP extended heartfelt thanks to Malawians both at home and in the diaspora for their swift actions and unwavering support throughout the process.

The message underscored the importance of maintaining open communication with their supporters, particularly as the country gears up for the 2025 General Elections.

“This shows how much everyone wants the Proven Leadership of His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika back in next year’s elections,” the party declared, reaffirming their confidence in Mutharika’s leadership as they prepare for a significant political comeback.

The restoration of the page is seen as a key moment for the party, as social media has become an essential tool for political communication and engagement. With the Facebook page back in its control, the DPP promised to stay connected with supporters and the public, committing to provide regular updates and share engaging content.

“We know it’s important to stay connected with our supporters and the public, especially in today’s world. We promise to keep you updated and share engaging content,” the post continued.

The DPP concluded their message by thanking its supporters for standing by the party during the challenging period and reaffirming their belief in the party’s future. “Thank you for standing with us and choosing DPP. Stay tuned for more news!”

The regaining of the Facebook page comes at a pivotal time for the party, which is focused on solidifying its base and preparing for what promises to be a highly contested election in 2025.

As they move forward, DPP supporters can expect more frequent updates, campaign information, and party news as they rally behind Mutharika’s bid for a return to power.