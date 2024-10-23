The Parliament’s defence committee is poised to launch an inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

However, the investigation hinges on a crucial decision from the Speaker of Parliament, who must grant approval before the inquiry can move forward.In a recent meeting, the committee displayed overwhelming support for the inquiry, with 15 out of 16 members voting in favour of it while only one member opposed the move, highlighting a strong consensus for further probing into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Committee chairperson Salim Bagus emphasized that the next step lies with the Speaker, whose decision will ultimately determine whether the investigation proceeds.

The nation now awaits the Speaker’s guidance on this critical matter.

Different people, politicians and other organizations have been calling President Lazarus Chakwera to constitute a commission of inquiry.