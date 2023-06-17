Two men disguise themselves as girls on Facebook and steal K540,000

Police in Blantyre have arrested Biston Mleme aged 22 and William Nomanda aged 18 who created multiple Facebook accounts and used pictures stolen from Instagram to disguise themselves as girls and scam people out of K540,000.

The two are facing charges of theft, obtaining money by false pretense, and engaging in illegal trade and commerce.

Constable Ivy Mwalabu, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, said police’s attention was drawn to the case when a report was filed on June 15, 2023, concerning the fraudulent activities of unknown criminals who were impersonating Agness Nanchengwa on a Facebook page.

The suspects had deceitfully scammed approximately MK540,000.00 from unsuspecting victims.

Promptly responding to the report, Blantyre Police detectives launched a thorough investigation, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspects.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to not only stealing money from the initial reporter but also revealed their involvement in numerous similar incidents.

“They admitted to have been operating multiple fake Facebook accounts, namely Agnes Natchengwa, Anastazia Nyirongo, Cecelia Chitekwe, Tamandani Nyirongo, and Alinafe Chilombo.

“These fictious accounts primarily featured captivating pictures of various girls sourced from Instagram,” said Mwalabu

The suspects are in police custody, waiting for their appearance in court, where they will face appropriate charges.

Biston Mleme hails from Kalilima village, Traditional Authority Nkanda, in Mulanje, while William Nomanda comes from Nancholi village, in Traditional Authority Somba, in Blantyre district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24