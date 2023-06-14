Chakwera gets award for ‘fighting corruption’

A movement called Unashamedly Ethical has presented an award to President Lazarus Chakwera for his “efforts in the fight against corruption.”

Chakwera accepted the award today at BICC in LIlongwe where he also attended the opening day of the Global Leadership Summit.

Unashamedly Ethical Chairperson Boshoff Grobler, whose movement consist of individuals and organizations guided by a founding vision to transform society by taking a stand for ethics, values and clean living, presented the award to Chakwera.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Chakwera expressed delight over the recognition.

“I am grateful to Unashamedly Ethical for conferring on me an award in recognition of our efforts in the fight against corruption. This gesture encourages us to do more in creating a corrupt-free nation,” he said.

He hailed that summit organised by the Global Leadership Network saying it is challenging leaders across all levels of society to grow and entrench a culture of honesty, integrity and openness.

“In order to transform Malawi, in line with the Malawi Vision 2063 agenda, we must build relevant capacity of leadership in all key areas of human pursuit, be it political, religious, statutory, academic and civic,” said Chakwera.

The award for Chakwera comes days after critics said the Chakwera administration has abandoned the fight against corruption.

The comments were made after the government discontinued the prosecution of former President Bakili Muluzi who was accused of diverting K1.7 billion to his personal accounts.

Currently, the administration is embroiled in a K500 billion corruption scandal in which ruling party operatives under the disguise of a fake Romanian company have awarded themselves a fertilizer supply contract.

A similar deal last year saw Malawi Government losing K750 million which was sent to a fake company in the United Kingdom for the supply of fertilizer. The money is yet to be recovered.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24