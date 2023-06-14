Musician Jimmy T dies

Local musician James Tsamba popularly known as Jimmy T has died.

Jimmy T stormed the airwaves in early 2000 with his Mukamva zii ndatsikira kumanda and Usathawe Ngozo.

His cousin, Jimmy Zikuthera, has confirmed to local radio station saying Tsamba died in the morning hours of today after a long battle with pneumonia.

Tsamba took a break from mainstream music industry to focus on his role as a pastor for Divine Assemblies.

Burial will take place at Mkanga Village in the area of senior chief Kapelula in Kasungu on Thursday .

He is survived by two children and a wife.

