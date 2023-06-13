Former education advisor arrested over rape of child

A former Primary Education Advisor (PEA) identified as Betino Mpapa aged 61 has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a child aged 16.

Neno police publicist Austin Kamwendo has confirmed the arrest to the local media.

Kamwendo said the PEA adopted the child for support and later started persuading her into sexual acts.

He gave the child money and a cellphone and used to sexually abuse the child when his wife was not around.

The suspect allegedly raped the child between February and April this year without protection.

A medical report from Neno district hospital shows the girl is pregnant.

The suspect comes from Donda village in the area of Traditional Authority Chekucheku.

He is expected to be charged with defilement.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24