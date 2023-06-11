UDF says will surprise people in 2025

United Democratic Front (UDF) has said that it will surprise people when it bounces back into power in 2025.

UDF President Lilian Patel made the remarks at Masintha ground on Sunday during the rally where the party celebrated 30th anniversary.

Patel refuted claims by other political parties that her party is very weak.

“We will surprise them in 2025 after even winning more seats in central region,” she said.

She also asked government to stop blaming others on the challenges Malawi is currently facing saying she expects improvement in the implementation of this year’s Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

Patel added that preparation for UDF convention is currently under way and advised members not to take the party convention as a dividing tool for the party.

“We should not bring division in the party during convention since everyone is free to contest for any position,” she added.

The immediate past President Atupele Muluzi who was the guest speaker challenged the crowd that UDF will make new government in 2025.

He said UDF is the only political party in Malawi that cares about welfare of people.

He challenged that Malawi is not poor country since it has natural resources that can turn it to upper level in terms of development.

“The country is not poor at all but the challenge we have is lack of leadership that can provide solutions to the problems,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi added that most of the leaders are very corrupt and selfish making citizens poor as well.

He further promised people that UDF will consider a special fund for elderly people in the country once bounces back into power in 2025.

UDF National Organizing Secretary Abubakar M’baya urged Malawians to rise against false promises by some politicians.

Some people who claimed to be from other political parties defected to UDF at the rally.

