We can’t go on like this —Mpinganjira hints at dumping Wanderers

After just two defeats in the current season, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are on the verge of losing their highest sponsor through club President Thom Mpinganjira.

According to today’s Nation newspaper, the business mogul and philanthropist said he would rather invest his money somewhere else rather than in a club that is failing to deliver.

“As a businessperson, I have other competing and pressing needs for this money other than spending it on a team that is failing to live to expectations. I think we just can’t go on like this,” he told The Nation.

However, he revealed that the decision will be made at the end of the 2023 season.

“This might be my last season. I can not abandon the team mid-season, but it surely looks that way,” he said.

According to the publication, Saturday’s 1-0 loss away to Extreme FC made Mpinganjira doubt the capacity of his team to compete for the title if they keep on losing, especially to minnows.

Mpinganjira’s Ekhaya Farms Foods Limited pumps in MK410 million as sponsors. Besides, Wanderers also have Mukuru as one of the sponsors.

This was Wanderers’ second defeat after they lost to another promoted side, Chitipa United, with the same margin.

After the game, one of the coaches, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, described the loss as unacceptable.

“I don’t know how to put it, but this is unacceptable. We can’t be losing to a team that is currently bottom of the league and one of the highest contenders for relegation. This is just too much. We can’t continue doing this if we are to challenge for the league,” he said.

Before the new season, the Nomads were the biggest spenders as they had massive signings to beef up their squad.

They brought in Gaddie Chirwa for a record transfer fee of MK7.5 million, Lawrence Chaziya, Mphatso Kamanga, Emmanuel Nyirenda, Christopher Kumwembe and Dalitso Khungwa.

The defeat means they are still third in the log table with 17 points, four behind log leaders Silver Strikers who have 21 points and are just a point above the second-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

All the teams have played nine games before the international break.

