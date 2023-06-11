Chakwera hosts Seria A top goalscorer Tabitha Chawinga

President Lazarus Chakwera today hosted Tabitha Chawinga at Kamuzu Palace in recognition of Chawinga’s success in Italy where she scored 23 goals in the Seria A Women.

Chakwera, who was flanked by the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera hosted Tabitha, her younger sister Temwa who plays in China, other members of her family and National Women’s Football Association Chairperson Adelaide Migogo.

Chawinga who plays for Inter Milan Women won the Seria A Women Golden Boot Award with 23 goals in 26 games.

She returned to Malawi on Thursday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe where hundreds of people gathered to welcome her.

Chakwera last month congratulated Tabitha and said he was proud of her outstanding performance and her commitment to the sport.

“Tabitha’s historic achievement is a testament to her hardwork, dedication and talent. She has not only made history but also inspired countless young girls and women in Malawi and across Africa,” said Chakwera.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24