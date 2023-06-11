Tay Grin wins hearts with his comeback to 2by2 base

Ufumu pali ponse: Malawian hip-hop artist Tay Grin, has won hearts with his latest captivating track ‘Tcha’ which is a true definition of his comeback to his 2by2 base.

Tay Grin who was born Limbani Kalirani, has on Saturday, 10th June, 2023 proved to be one of Malawian artists who plans to take their music to the world as he has released his second hit of the year.

The banger, ‘Tcha’ whose video has been tremendously welcomed on YouTube and other platforms, immerses listeners in a rhythmic journey filled with vibrant beats and infectious melodies.

The Nyau King’s hit which is a sound of his typical afrobeats with a twist of nyau fusion and manganje, delivers an enchanting African sound.

Meanwhile, the video is receiving praises on social media platforms from fans and of course from fellow musicians including Piksy, Wikise, Atoht Manja and Sangie just to mention a few.

“It’s the cultural representation for me!,” said musician Sangie commenting on Tay Grin’s Facebook post.

Another Facebook user said the masterpiece is a testament to Tay Grin’s ability to blend tradition with contemporary elements, creating a captivating and uplifting musical experience for all to enjoy.

“Tay Grin is the best Malawi has ever had, when it comes to making good music he always put up Malawian flavors in his music projects men I’m like aaah Damn!!! Nyau King you’re great than all imposters who trashes Manganje and Malawi culture vibes,” said one Facebook user.

The single whose audio has been crafted by renowned producer Sonye, registered 36 thousand views on YouTube in the first 15 hours of its birth.

