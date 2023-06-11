Three die in Chiradzulu after motorcycle collides with minibus

Three people died in a road accident at around 8 pm on Saturday after the motorcycle they were riding had a head-on collision with a minibus Hiace.

The accident occured along the Mugabe Highway near Maravi Primary school.

Chiradzulu police public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo has confirmed the incident and has identified the three as Evans Maulana, 29, from Ngwale village Traditional Authority Kadewere, Lenard Chitani, 26, from Tawakali village Traditional Authority Kadewere and Shamimu Maulana, 3, from Salamu village Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje.

“It is reported that Maulana was riding an unregistered Lifo motorbike from the opposite direction with two pillion passengers on board,” Kagulo said.

“During the time of incident the minibus was being driven by Paul Kamanga and upon arrival at Maravi Primary school junction, he started overtaking another vehicle and whilst in the process he collided with the motorcyclist,” Kagulo added.

He further said that due to the impact, all victims sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at St Joseph’s Mission Hospital.

According to Kagulo, the motor vehicle had its front part extensively damaged and windscreen shattered, driver’s door damaged while the motorcycle had its front part extensively damaged.

The driver Kamanga aged 22 hails from Mthiramanja village Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in Mulanje district will be charged with a traffic offence of causing death by reckless or negligent driving of motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, Police in Chiradzulu are appealing to drivers to always adhere to road safety measures in order to avoid such accidents and motorcyclists to always remember to put on crushing helmets as they help to minimise head injuries whenever they get involved in road accidents.

