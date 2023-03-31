Flood survivors ask for mosquito nets

As various institutions continue to respond to the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, survivors at Lunzu camp in Blantyre have asked well-wishers to also think of providing them with mosquito nets.

This is according to Village Civil Protection Committee (VCPC) member Mary Changwa from group village head Chiwalo in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre who was speaking on Wednesday 29th March after receiving donation of relief items from Kings Foundation Private Schools.

Changwa said most survivors at Lunzu camp which is set at Lunzu Community Hall, are on the verge of suffering from malaria due to mosquito bites as they are yet to get mosquito nets.

“We came at this camp on 9th March but up to date no one has received a single mosquito net and we think this is too risky to our lives. We have children at this camp and we wish we could be helped, otherwise it will not be surprising to register more cases of malaria,” worried Change.

While thanking the management at Kings Foundation Private Schools for the donation, Changwa also complained about access to clean and safe water which she said is a challenge as there is no any safe water source close to the camp.

“We don’t have any water sources close to this camp. So we could be grateful if government can take that responsibility to supply us with safe and clean water. Above all, we want to thank Kings Foundation Private Schools management for the donation,” she added.

Principal for Kings Foundation Private Schools Don Kasale said the donation is part of the school’s annual corporate social responsibility initiative where they reach out to various needy groups.

Kasale said upon seeing the devastation that has been caused by the floods induced by Cyclone Freddy, they were compelled to do something to ease the pain on survivors.

He said the school mobilised some resources from students, staff members and parents from both their Ntcheu and Lilongwe campuses hence the donation.

“At Kings Foundation Private Schools, we have and annual event where we donate various items to the needy. It has now coincided with the disaster that has happened in the southern region of Malawi.

“The school in conjunction with students and their parents, mobilised some resources and that’s why we have managed to make this donation today which include food and nonfood items,” said Kasale.

Kasale further revealed that the school management is planning to mobilise more resources to enable them to go to other districts where cyclone Freddy has also caused havoc to many Malawian families.

