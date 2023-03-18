Prize presentation for Maths-English Competition slated moth-end

Medi-Chanco who organized this year’s Maths-English Competition for O-Level candidates, says it will reward outstanding students this month-end.

The organizing committee, communicated to schools which participated in the competition on 28 February, 2023, that the prize presentation ceremony will be held on 28th March.

The communication further stipulates that the event which will see students from Kamuzu Academy, Maranatha Private Academy, Bambino Private and Bwaila Secondary school being rewarded, will take place at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu.

“Prize Giving Ceremony for the National Maths and English Competition of O-Level Candidates which took place on 28 February, 2023 will take place on 28 March, 2023 starting from 1:30pm at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu,” reads part of the communication.

The organisers says students from schools that participated in this year’s competition, are expected to arrive at Kamuzu Academy in the company of some of their school authorities not later than 12:50pm on the said prize giving day.

The competition was aimed at testing candidates on their capabilities in key subjects like English and Mathematics and was organized by the University of Malawi and the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

Results of the competition which were released on Monday 6th February, 2023, saw Maranatha Academy emerging overall performer after their students Saviour Nyirenda from Maranatha Boys scored an average of 67.2 percent while Esther Chavula from Maranatha Girls scored an average of 66.9 percent.

On the other hand, MacLean Valera from Kamuzu Academy come third after scoring an average of 58.8 percent and his school mate Natasha Malata came fourth after scoring an average of 54.8 percent, while Jacqueline Salatiel from Maranatha Academy came fifth after scoring 53.9 percent.

These top students plus others will share K1,995,000 in three categories including: Top Five Students in English Language, Top Five Students in Mathematics and Overall Best 10 Students in Mathematics and English Language.

