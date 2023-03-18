Bushiri adopts 8 camps in Mulanje

Leader for ECG Jesus Nation Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he will adopt eight camps in Mulanje district which have been neglected following Cyclone Freddy.

Bushiri disclosed the development on Saturday 19th March when he visited some areas that have been affected by floods induced by Cyclone Freddy.

The ECG leader said he will adopt eight camps from Namulenga area in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje west constituency which have been heavily affected by the cyclone.

Prophet Bushiri says he has hired a helicopter from South Africa which will be used to reach out to over 600 affected households with relief items from Monday, 21st March,2023.

“My impression on this disaster is that there is more on the ground than what we are hearing, it is a very sad situation. We came here to assess the situation and we are starting our mission on Monday.

“We have hired a helicopter that will help us to reach out to the affected Malawians here. We will come with relief items. We are adopting at least eight camps here.,” said Prophet Bushiri.

He further said he will not only provide relief items to the affected families but also provide financial support so that the victims should should build back sooner.

“We also want to arrange a special financial package to these families so that they can get off from the camps and start over their lives and rebuild their lives. We can not be giving them relief items forever, we want them to get back home sooner,” he said

He added that his choice to adopt the eight camps in Mulanje west constituency, was because he was advised that there have not been any single help from organisations to the affected Malawians in the area.

Bushiri has then encouraged affected Malawians to have faith and hope that God will heal them and he has also urged the general public to unite during this calamity.

Yusuf Nthenda who is Member of parliament for the area, thanked Prophet Bushiri for the support saying the situation is very critical in his area.

He said the floods induced by Cyclone Freddy have washed away several bridges, destroyed schools and hospitals and he asked for more help from well wishers.

