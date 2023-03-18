Phalombe Cyclone survivors stay 4-days without food, safe water

Hundreds of Cyclone Freddy Survivors in Phalombe district have spent over four days without food and safe water.

The shocking revelation was made recently after a Lhomwe cultural group, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, visited Cyclone Freddy affected households at Phalombe Secondary School camp in the district.

The cultursl grouping donated assorted items such as Maize flour, soap and clothes to affected households at the camp.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Dorren Layelo said: “Tikuvutika kwambiri lero la nambala folo tisakudya kali konse (We are suffering, we have spent four days here without eating anything,”

Layelo, who hails from Bokosi Village which is a distance from the camp, then commended Mulhako wa Alhomwe for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

“Let me commend Mulhako Wa Alhomwe for the donation, lero pamodzi ndi ana anthu tidyako nsima (today we will eat Nsima with our kids),” said Layelo, while appealing for public support.

On his part, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Board Chairperson, Elvis Thodi, said the group will continue to support Cyclone Freddy Survivors in the southern region.

“We will continue to support our brothers and sisters who have been heavily affected by the Cyclone,” pledged Thodi

District Commissioner for the district, Douglas Moffat said about 30,000 people have been affected by Cyclone Freddy in the district.

As of Wednesday, according to Moffat, six people were confirmed dead due to the Cyclone while others were still missing.

He further indicated that Cyclone Freddy has affected health service delivery in the district as most of the health facilities have been damaged and closed.

“Phalombe district Hospital (Migowi) is the only health facility operating now in the district. And to matter the matter worse it is operating with electricity and running water,” disclosed Moffat.

At least 326 have died in southern region districts of Malawi due to Cyclone Freddy and over 700 people have been injured while dozen others are still missing.

