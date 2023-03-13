Police officers urged to be disciplined

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma has urged the country’s police officers to be disciplined and to discharge their duties professionally.

Ng’oma was speaking on Friday 10th March 2023, in Lilongwe during the first ever national conference on the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Ng’oma said his ministry is committed to ensuring that men in uniform discharge their duties professionally.

Ng’oma stressed that discipline among police officers is one of the important factors to help in transforming the Malawi Police Service.

The Minister also expressed government’s commitment in improving security by among others providing support to security agencies like the Malawi Police Service.

He further said that his ministry is committed to working with international organizations that can help in supporting the Malawi Police Service in oder to improve security in the country.

“The State President Lazarus Chakwera’s Government, is committed to the promotion of the rule of law and respect for Human rights, which is why one of the key enablers of the Malawi Vision 2063 is the development of Effective Governance Systems and Institutions, of which the ICC is one.

“Chakwera’s commitment to this vision cannot be expressed more truly than the fact that it is President Chakwera’s Government that has established the ICC for the first time in the history of this country,” said Ng’oma.

On her part, Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service Merlyne Yolamu expressed worry with the rising cases of vandalism on police property by the public a thing which she said continues to affect services of the police.

Yolamu said the Malawi Police Service is working hard to enhance professionalism and discipline among its officers.

Yolamu

On his part, UNDP country representative Shigeki Komatsubara expressed commitment in supporting institutions that help in promoting accountability like the Malawi Police Service.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission was established under the 2010 Police a Act and is among others mandated to receive and investigate complaints by the Public against the police officers and the police service.

The participants of the event were drawn from the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Anti- Corruption Bureau ( ACB) and the Malawi Police Service among others.

