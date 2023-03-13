Floods cause damage in Blantyre

Floods have washed away people and damaged houses in Blantyre following heavy rains induced by Cyclone Freddy.

According to a Chilobwe Police report shared on social media, heavy rains which hit Blantyre yesterday led to a huge amount of water flowing from Soche Hill.

The flood water has washed away some houses built along the banks of Chimaliro stream in Chilobwe – Kharika Area.

The police report indicates that several people have died at Chilobwe while others have been washed away by the flood water.

In other areas in Blantyre such as Ndirande and Chileka, floods have also caused deaths of people and damage to houses.

Similar damage has been reported in Phalombe and Mulanje districts in the Southern Region of Malawi. Roads, electricity poles and bridges have also been given away due to the floods.

The region is experiencing direct effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy which landed in the neighbouring Mozambique on Saturday night.

Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) said yesterday that district in the Southern districts will receive heavy rainfall accompanied by winds up until Tuesday, 14th March, 2023.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24