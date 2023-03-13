DPP Northern Region leaders shy away from fundraising event

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior leaders from the North skipped the party’s fundraising dinner and dance event held at Mount Soche hotel in Blantyre.

The Northern Region stronghold members were missing during the event.

The three are Northern Region Vice president Dr Goodall Gondwe, Party Treasure Jappie Mhango and former Minister Vuwa Kaunda.

Speaking in an interview, Jappie Mhango said he had family issues to attend.

“I missed the event because I am attending family issues that also need my presence, so I failed to show up at the event,” he said.

On his part, Vuwa Kaunda said he bought tickets to the event but was not feeling well.

“I am home and am not feeling well, it was my wish to be there but the way am feeling kept me to miss the event though I bought my ticket in advance,” said Kaunda.

One of the party members from the North concluded that the missing of the three from the event is a significant sign that the party is divided

“How can all three leaders that we regard them as our regional fprontline people failed to show up at the event? This tells us that we are not ready for 2025 elections and if this continues we are remaining in opposition side till then,” she said.

At the fundraising event, Northern Region was represented by Christopher Mzomera Ngwira the regional governor.

Former President Peter Mutharika was guest of honour at the fundraising dinner and dance.

