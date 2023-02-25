Devotion: Yield to the leadership of Holy Spirit

The book of Judges chapter 21 from verse 25 says: “In those days Israel had no king. Each man did what he considered to be right.”

When there is no king, everyone does what pleases them. There is lawlessness in the land without a ruler. This is the reason why nations with power vacuum have a lot of issues because people do what is good in their own eyes. There is a King in the universe. He is the ruler.

The book of Psalm chapter 47 from verse 7 to 8: “For God is king of the whole earth! Sing a well-written song! God reigns over the nations! God sits on his holy throne!”

God gives people choices. He is not a dictatorial ruler. Man has a choice to do His Word or not. Man can choose to yield to the Lordship of God or not. Its a choice.

Book of Deuteronomy chapter 30 from verse 19 to 20 says: “Today I invoke heaven and earth as a witness against you that I have set life and death, blessing and curse, before you. Therefore choose life so that you and your descendants may live! I also call on you to love the LORD your God, to obey him and be loyal to him, for he gives you life and enables you to live continually in the land the LORD promised to give to your ancestors Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.”

Those who are led by the Spirit are no longer led by their own desires. However, those who refuse the Lordship of the Spirit of God, do what pleases them. Some choose to be led by their senses. This is the reason why there is confusion amongst some believers in the body of Christ.

This is the reason for lawlessness amongst some people in the Kingdom. This is the reason why some are acting in fear and desperation because they refuse to recognise the King who is in charge of their lives.

Learn to yield to the leading of the King and live a successful life always.

Book of Romans Chapters 8 from verse 14 to 15 says:”For all who are led by the Spirit of God are the sons of God. For you did not receive the spirit of slavery leading again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry, “Abba, Father.”

