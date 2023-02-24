Castel Malawi launches new packs for spirits

Castel Malawi has launched new packs for Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka and Premier Brandy and this coming Sunday the company will hold another event at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe.

Nelson Zoto Banda Sales and Marketing Director at Castel Malawi Limited told journalists in Lilongwe on Friday that the objective of introducing the new product is that they want to ensure uninterrupted availability of the iconic spirits and introduce an affordable park size.

When asked why they have chosen the current bottle, Banda said it is because it is a returnable bottle so that they can collect it back from the market and reuse it many times over which means nonstop supply of the spirits.

He added that they have not changed the taste of the products but the size of the bottle which is 330ml.

“As you aware , around August 2022, we stopped the products of the spirits due to shortage of glass. The new bottle will ensure uninterrupted availability so you can enjoy your favorite spirits all the time.

“We know there are people making counterfeit products, as a company we are always on the lookout. This packing has unique label and crown and since the crown is not replaceable, it will take a lot of effort to replicate. We believe there won’t be any counterfeiting.But we will always be on guard,” he explained.

He went on to say that they always advise their consumers to drink responsibly because the spirits are strong and undiluted spirits, so people should always put their drinking habit and limits in check.

He also said that the company also communicates and advises retailers not to sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 18.

The 750ml of Malawi Gin , Malawi Vodka and Premier Bandy bottles will remain on the market and will coexist with the 330ml bottles.

Malawi Gin and Malawi Vodka will be selling at K2,500 while Premier Bandy will be at K4,500.

