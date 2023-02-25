All set for NRFA Simso Innobuild prize presentation

Chitipa United

The Northern Region Football Association says all is set for a prize presentation for Simso Innobuild League slated for tomorrow at Ndenga Lodge in Chitipa district.

The prize presentation will officially crown Chitipa United as champions for last season.

Before the presentation, Chitipa United is expected to play a ceremonial match against Lufita United.

Innobuild Chief Executive Officer, Billy Jonathan Chiotha, says the company is ready for the first prize presentation for a regional league after previously sponsoring Mzuzu District League.

“As a Malawian company it’s our duty to support sports development so we are ready for the presentation and we will make sure journalists attend the function in Chitipa so that people get all updates from Chitipa,” Chiotha said.

The Champions Chitipa United will pocket MK3.5 Million, second placed Baka City will get MK2 Million while third placed Kadona Stars will get MK1 Million with fourth placed Mzimba United getting MK 600 000 .

Saulos Moyo, of Mayamiko Stars finished the league as Top goal scorer with 15 goals.

The NRFA League is jointly sponsored by Simso and Innobuild to the tune of K10 Million for a season.

