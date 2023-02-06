Two students arrested for allegedly stealing drugs from Dedza Hospital

Two St. John’s Institute for Health students identified as Ivy Nkhata aged 20 and Olivia Mazinga aged 23 have been arrested for allegedly stealing medical drugs from Dedza District Hospital.

Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Beatrice Jefita, said the suspects were working as interns at Dedza District Hospital’s pharmacy department.

Their internship was for a period of six months and they were released back to school on 4th February 2023.

However, police received a tip-off that the suspects were in possession of medical drugs believed to have been collected from a health facility without authority.

Following the report, police moved in and arrested the two, leading to the recovery of assorted medical drugs.

The recovered drugs include 50mg Diclofenac 300 tablets, brufen tablets, Amoxicillin tablets, Abendazol tablets, Promethazine tablets, pregnancy kits, Amitriptyline tablets, Ciprofloxacin tablets, paracetamol, Getacin tubes, among other medical drugs.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

Ivy Nkhata hails from Euthini in Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba district while Olivia Mazinga hails from Samama in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

