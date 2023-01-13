Man arrested for possessing medical drugs without licence

Police in Malawi commercial city, Blantyre, are keeping in custody a 30-year-old man for allegedly being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

According to Blantyre police Assistant Public Relations officer Constable Ivy Mwalabu, the suspect has been identified William Benedicto who hails from Chemusa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.

It is reported that on January 11, 2023, Police received a report from well-wishers that the suspect was illegally possessing the drugs in Chirimba Township.

Following the report , Police moved in swiftly, leading to the recovery of assorted medical drugs which include 27 bottles of Amoxicillin capsules BP 250 mgs, 3 bottles of prednisolone dispersible tables 5 mgs, 8 blisters of Amoxicillin capsules 15 surgical blades and among many other medical drugs.

After failing to show the police licence for the drugs, the suspect was later arrested and he will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

Meanwhile, police have thanked residents of the city for their efforts in sharing information in dealing with crime.

