Sunbird appoints new Boss: Exit Yusuf Olela, enter Samson Mwale

Sunbird Malawi has appointed current Head of Finance Samson Mwale as the new Chief Executive Officer effective from 1st February, 2023.

According to a statement signed by Company Secretary Allan Hans Muhome, Mwale emerged the most suitable candidate whose credentials are well-aligned with the requirements of the job.

“We had a lot of people who expressed interest for the job but Somson Mwale proved to be fit for the job. He is the current Head of Finance at Sunbird and has been with the Company for 18 years. He has also previously served the company as the Chief Risk and Audit Officer,” he said.

Muhome said Mwale is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a holder of Bachelor of Accountancy degree with credit from the University of Malawi and he is a Certified Public Accountant in Malawi (CPA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

Mwale also holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) with merit from Oxford Brookes University and is certified in Hospitality Strategic Management by Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. He is also a certified PECB ISO 31000 Lead Risk Manager, and has a Certificate of the Business Continuity Institute (CBCI).

Meanwhile, the Sunbird Board has expressed its profound gratitude to the outgoing Chief Executive Yusuf Olela, whose 6-year contract has come to an end, for his commitment and dedication to service at Sunbird.

According to the Board, Under Olela’s astute leadership, Sunbird made significant strides and registered enviable growth in revenues, profits, shareholder-value and asset base, despite the tough operating environment exacerbated by COVID-19.

