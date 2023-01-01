Woman dies in accident on New Year’s Eve

A woman died last night after a lorry overturned at Yamwala village along Kasungu-Nkhotakota M18 road.

The accident occurred on December 31, 2022 around 19:50 hours.

The motor vehicle, Tata lorry, registration number MN 9684 driven by Lexon Khoza was coming from Mtunthama heading towards Kasungu Boma loaded with bags of cement. The vehicle had five passengers on board.

Upon reaching Yamwala area, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and the lorry swerved to the extreme offside verge where it overturned and then plunged into Nthema stream where it rested on its wheels.

Following the impact, the female passenger sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital.

The other four passengers escaped with various degrees of injuries and are admitted at Kasungu District Hospital while the driver escaped with bruises on his right shoulder.

The driver, Lexon Khoza, is currently in police custody and has been charged with causing death by reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Police is advising the general public to report at Kasungu Police if their relative is missing so that they may come for identification as the body is currently at Kasungu District Hospital mortuary.

Police in the district are also advising road users to adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid occurrences of preventable road accidents and also to report to police when they have been involved in an accident.

