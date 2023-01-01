Zomba gets first roundabout

Zomba City has got its first roundabout but Malawians on social media have mocked the design saying it looks like a well.

The roundabout which is the first in the former capital city has been built as part of a project expanding the Namiwawa Road in from a single lane carriage way to a dual carriage. It was revealed in May last year that the project was expected to cost K1.3 Billion.

The roundabout has been placed a along the road at place which offices.

On Social Media, Malawians have expressed displeasure with the design of the roundabout with some saying it looks like a roundabout.

“Olo roundabout yake ngati chodzalamo maluwa (it looks like a flower pot),” one person said.

“Eh koma ine ndimati chitsime😅😅😅🤣anthu aku Zomba tanyozeka (I thought it is a well. Zomba residents have been insulted),” another person.

Another Facebook user threatened to demolish the structure because it is ugly.

He wrote: “Akuti the first round about in Zomba. This is an insult! Which idiots approved this to be a roundabout? Ichi ndipanga dongosolo tikachigumulepo ichi (I will demolish this structure). A T-Junction was going to be much better.”

The Zomba City Council was yet to comment on the matter.

