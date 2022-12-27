Man hangs himself hours after being rescued from first suicide attempt

A 22-year-old man has committed suicide in Dedza following disagreements with his mother over his tendency of selling his mother’s maize.

According to Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda, it is alleged that on Saturday, December 24, 2022, the victim Jeffrey Genter, who was a habitual drunkard, tried to steal maize from his mother’s house but was caught red handed.

His mother criticized him over his attitude and this did not go well with him who resorted to taking his own life using pesticides popularly known as Chim’bulu.

His first suicide attempt failed to be accomplished since his mother came across the pesticides and seized them.

On Christmas Day, Genter went missing until in the evening of December 26, when he was found hanging to the roof of his house using the piece of cloth.

Postmortem conducted by Dedza District Hospital established that death was due to Asphyxia.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police has urged the public to take any attempted suicide as a serious problem requiring mental health interventions.

According to Dedza Police, if the discovery of pesticide was reported to police, the victim could have been assisted accordingly through Victim Support Unit (VSU) department.

Genter, 22, hailed from Katsekaminga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwa in Dedza.

